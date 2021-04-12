Suspended Peterborough-area driver charged with drug trafficking during Hwy. 115 traffic stop: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough-area man faces drug-trafficking and other charges following a traffic stop on Hwy. 115 on Friday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, south of the city, for a Highway Traffic Act offence.

Police say they determined the driver was currently suspended from driving. A search of the vehicle uncovered illicit drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Scott Sanderson, 21, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of distributing, trafficking a Schedule 1 substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply with a probation order, driving while under suspension and failure to properly wear a seatbelt.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 20.