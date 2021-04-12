Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New COVID-19 rapid screening pilot project for small-, medium-sized businesses in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 11:57 am
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML.

Upper levels of government are launching a new COVID-19 rapid screening pilot project in Waterloo Region which will offer tests for employees of small- and medium-sized businesses.

The province says the StaySafe program will aim to conduct 3,000 rapid antigen point-of-care tests in the area on a weekly basis.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine texts may have been blocked for Telus customers in Waterloo Region

“Rapid testing in the workplace will add an additional layer of protection for workers and their families,” Heath Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement.

“We continue to work closely with our health-care and industry partners to expand the use of rapid tests.”

Trending Stories

The province says the testing will discover COVID-19 cases that might have been otherwise gone undiscovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports 4,401 COVID-19 cases, another record of ICU patients

It also says the tests will be more efficient, faster and reduce administrative costs.

“We’ve known from the beginning that rapid screening was a vital tool in the fight against COVID-19,” Cambridge Chamber of Commerce president Greg Durocher stated.

“We are so pleased to play a major role in getting rapid screening to small- and medium-sized businesses, along with our regional partners.”

The province says 5.7 million rapid antigen tests have been sent to over 1,150 workplaces across Ontario, including 100 essential industry sites, under the Provincial Antigen Screening Program.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Region newsCOVID antigen testingCOVID_19 rapid testingOntario COVID_19 rapid testing projectOntario governement pilot projectStaysafe COVID-19 Waterloo RegionWaterloo COVID-19 pilot project

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers