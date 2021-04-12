COVID-19 vaccine texts may have been blocked for Telus customers in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Over the weekend, Waterloo Region announced that some Telus customers who pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine in the area may need to reapply for pre-registration.

It says those who opted to receive notifications via text may not have received their messages.

“We regret the anxiety and any delay this has caused residents of Waterloo Region in getting an appointment for the vaccine,” stated Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who is heading the region’s distribution task force.

On Saturday, the region issued a release to make residents aware that the company may have blocked some of its messages due to the volume being sent.

It says Telus removed the block as soon as the company was made aware of the issue.

The region says it is unable to figure out which Telus subscribers did not receive the messages as its booking system says all messages were successfully issued.

“Members of the public can be assured that appointments will be available when they receive notification to book an appointment,” Hilton said. “You have not missed your opportunity to get the vaccine.”

Any Telus customer who subscribed via text and has not been notified to book an appointment is being asked to pre-register again.

The region says they will receive a notification to book within four weeks.