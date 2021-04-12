Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Ottawa mayor calls for crackdown on park gatherings

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 12:02 pm
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he's calling park authorities together on Monday to address reports of large gatherings in local parks over the weekend during Ontario's stay-home order. View image in full screen
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he's calling park authorities together on Monday to address reports of large gatherings in local parks over the weekend during Ontario's stay-home order. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is convening a meeting of city staff and federal park authorities on Monday to address reports of outdoor gatherings in the nation’s capital amid Ontario’s COVID-19 stay-home order over the weekend.

Among the disturbances was a stabbing in the area of Mooney’s Bay Park around 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

Ottawa police confirmed to Global News they responded to a call in the 2900 block of Riverside Drive that evening and located a 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening conditions, police said.

Click to play video: 'Up to 250 gather at Peterborough park to protest Ontario stay-at-home order' Up to 250 gather at Peterborough park to protest Ontario stay-at-home order
Up to 250 gather at Peterborough park to protest Ontario stay-at-home order

Two teens, aged 16 and 17, were charged with assault. Both were released on undertakings to appear in court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

Photos meanwhile surfaced on social media Sunday morning of leftover trash and beer bottles found in nearby Vincent Massey Park.

The images prompted a response from Watson on Twitter, calling the scene “completely disgraceful & unacceptable behaviour.”

Trending Stories

While residents are permitted to gather in parks in groups of up to five people under Ontario’s stay-home order, people are asked to wear masks and remain within their households to limit possible spread of the coronavirus.

Watson is scheduled to have a call Monday with city staff and representatives from the National Capital Commission, which manages the federally owned Vincent Massey Park, to discuss enforcement of the stay-home order, according to a statement from his press secretary.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Ottawa bylaw and the NCC for further details on any disturbances in the areas of Mooney’s Bay, Hog’s Back and Vincent Massey Park over the weekend and any additional enforcement measures coming into effect.

River Coun. Riley Brockington, whose ward includes the aforementioned parks, said on Twitter that additional garbage and recycling cans would be coming soon to the city-owned sites.

Click to play video: 'Tam: Stricter COVID-19 restrictions, full compliance needed in Canada' Tam: Stricter COVID-19 restrictions, full compliance needed in Canada
Tam: Stricter COVID-19 restrictions, full compliance needed in Canada
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVIDOttawa CoronavirusJim WatsonNational Capital Commissionottawa covidOttawa BylawMooney's BayOntario stay home orderOttawa parksHog's BackOttawa stay home ordervincent massey parkOntario covid rules

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers