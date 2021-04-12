COVID-19: Ottawa mayor calls for crackdown on park gatherings

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is convening a meeting of city staff and federal park authorities on Monday to address reports of outdoor gatherings in the nation’s capital amid Ontario’s COVID-19 stay-home order over the weekend.

Among the disturbances was a stabbing in the area of Mooney’s Bay Park around 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

Ottawa police confirmed to Global News they responded to a call in the 2900 block of Riverside Drive that evening and located a 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening conditions, police said.

Two teens, aged 16 and 17, were charged with assault. Both were released on undertakings to appear in court at a later date.

Photos meanwhile surfaced on social media Sunday morning of leftover trash and beer bottles found in nearby Vincent Massey Park.

The images prompted a response from Watson on Twitter, calling the scene “completely disgraceful & unacceptable behaviour.”

While residents are permitted to gather in parks in groups of up to five people under Ontario’s stay-home order, people are asked to wear masks and remain within their households to limit possible spread of the coronavirus.

Watson is scheduled to have a call Monday with city staff and representatives from the National Capital Commission, which manages the federally owned Vincent Massey Park, to discuss enforcement of the stay-home order, according to a statement from his press secretary.

Global News has reached out to Ottawa bylaw and the NCC for further details on any disturbances in the areas of Mooney’s Bay, Hog’s Back and Vincent Massey Park over the weekend and any additional enforcement measures coming into effect.

River Coun. Riley Brockington, whose ward includes the aforementioned parks, said on Twitter that additional garbage and recycling cans would be coming soon to the city-owned sites.

