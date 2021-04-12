Prescribed burn to take place along Blair Road in Cambridge this week

Send this page to someone via email

If you are travelling along Blair Road in Cambridge and see smoke this week, don’t panic, as it is under control.

The rare Charitable Research Reserve says a prescribed burn will be taking place and residents could see smoke, fire or fire trucks along the road through Friday.

The local environmental non-profit says the prescribed burn is an environmental land restoration initiative in partnership with the University of Guelph.

The agency says Lands & Forests Consulting has been contracted to conduct the prescribed burn to 18.5 hectares of tallgrass prairie, adjacent to the Grand River.

It is part of a long-term research project that aims to maintain and enhance the prairie ecosystem on the reserve.

“Tallgrass prairie species have deep root systems that make them tolerant to fire. A disturbance such as fire is necessary to maintain the conditions that allow the grasses and wildflowers to thrive,” the non-profit says.

Story continues below advertisement