Canada

Prescribed burn to take place along Blair Road in Cambridge this week

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 10:50 am
A Cambridge fire truck. View image in full screen
A Cambridge fire truck. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global Kitchener

If you are travelling along Blair Road in Cambridge and see smoke this week, don’t panic, as it is under control.

The rare Charitable Research Reserve says a prescribed burn will be taking place and residents could see smoke, fire or fire trucks along the road through Friday.

The local environmental non-profit says the prescribed burn is an environmental land restoration initiative in partnership with the University of Guelph.

The agency says Lands & Forests Consulting has been contracted to conduct the prescribed burn to 18.5 hectares of tallgrass prairie, adjacent to the Grand River.

Trending Stories

It is part of a long-term research project that aims to maintain and enhance the prairie ecosystem on the reserve.

“Tallgrass prairie species have deep root systems that make them tolerant to fire. A disturbance such as fire is necessary to maintain the conditions that allow the grasses and wildflowers to thrive,” the non-profit says.

Read more: Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry takes leave of absence for surgery, recovery

 

