Health

Saskatchewan reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 11, 2021 4:35 pm
Saskatchewan reported another COVID-19 related death on Sunday in a resident in their 60s, the provincial death toll now sits at 454.
Saskatchewan reported another COVID-19 related death on Sunday in a resident in their 60s, the provincial death toll now sits at 454. File Photo / Getty Images

Saskatchewan officials added another 321 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one new death.

Read more: Regina drive-thru vaccine clinic opens to 51-year-olds on Sunday

The deceased resident was in their 60s and the death was reported in the central east zone. The province’s death toll now sits at 454.

Of the new coronavirus infections, 120 were reported in Regina followed by Saskatoon with 78 new cases.

Why vaccine selfies are causing a digital divide
Why vaccine selfies are causing a digital divide

The remaining cases are located in the far north west (6), far north east (2), north west (21), north central (8), north east (6), central west (4), central east (12), south west (3), south central (17) and south east (36) zones.  Eight new cases have pending residence information. Three cases with pending residence information have been assigned to Far North West (1) and North West (2) zones.

There are 2,504 active cases in Saskatchewan and the seven-day average of daily new cases is 249 or 20.3 cases per 100,000 population.

Nearly 200 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 46 people in the ICU.

Read more: Pfizer to seek Health Canada approval for COVID-19 vaccine use in kids 12-15 within weeks

For the second day in a row, Saskatchewan set a new record for single-day COVID-19 vaccinations. A total of 13,170 doses were administered on Saturday. Regina administered the most doses with 3,085, followed by Saskatoon with 2,072.

