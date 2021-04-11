Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Carrot River RCMP looking for missing woman last seen in Nipawin, Sask.

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 11, 2021 3:45 pm
Mykayla Bearboy was last seen in Nipawin after being dropped off by a medical taxi.
Mykayla Bearboy was last seen in Nipawin after being dropped off by a medical taxi. RCMP / Supplied

Carrot River RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 26-year-old woman.

Mykayla Bearboy left Shoal Lake Cree Nation on April 7 around 11:30 a.m. She was taken to Nipawin by a medical taxi. Bearboy was dropped off at Rexall Pharmacy on 1st Avenue West in Nipawin that afternoon.

Bearboy was going to meet with the medical taxi driver shorty after to go back to Shoal Lake Cree Nation but RCMP said she never showed up.

Carrot River RCMP and Nipawin RCMP have been looking for Bearboy and are worried about her well-being.

RCMP said Bearboy has friends in Saskatoon and she could be there but this has not been confirmed.

Bearboy is described as 5’8”, 160 lbs with a medium build. She has long black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of the word ‘family’ on her right forearm. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, grey spandex pants and pink shoes.

Anyone who knows where Bearboy is are asked to call Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200 or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSaskatchewan NewsMissingMissing WomanNipawinNipawin RCMPCarrot River RCMPShoal Lake Cree Nation

