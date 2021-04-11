More variant exposures, 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials say there are no new deaths due to COVID-19 in the province Sunday as they announce 112 new cases of the virus.

Officials didn’t provide an update on variant cases in today’s bulletin, but advise of multiple exposures of the B.1.1.7 variant of concern on Winnipeg Transit:

April 2 – Blueline Route: from 3:30 p.m. at Graham Avenue and Fort Street to 4 p.m. at Chancellor Blueline Station

April 3 – Route 15: from 1:30 p.m. at Mackenzie Street and Boyd Avenue to 1:45 p.m. at Portage Avenue and Donald Street

April 3 – Route 15: from 4:30 p.m. at Ellice Avenue and Empress Street to 5:10 p.m. at Mackenzie Street and Boyd Avenue

April 6 – Route 17: from 9:10 a.m. at McGregor Street and Boyd Avenue to 9:30 a.m. at Graham Avenue and Fort Street

Story continues below advertisement

Today’s cases also include:

seven in the Interlake-Eastern region

27 in the Northern health region

nine in the Prairie Mountain health region

four in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

65 in the Winnipeg health region

As of this morning, there are 59 people in hospital with active COVID-19 cases, and 77 people who are no longer infectious, but still require care totalling 136 hospitalizations.

There are also 14 people in intensive care units (ICUs) with active COVID-19 cases and 17 who are no longer infectious, but still require care totaling 31 patients in ICUs.

After 2,149 Manitobans went for a test yesterday, the test positivity rates are 5.9 per cent in Manitoba and 5.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

Without any new fatalities today the number of deaths in the province remains 949.

The outbreak at St. Anthony’s General Hospital AICU unit in The Pas has also been declared over.