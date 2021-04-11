Menu

Health

More variant exposures, 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Sunday

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
A woman wearing a face mask is seen on a bus in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug 4, 2020. The British Columbia Provincial health officer asked the public transit authorities to implement a mandatory mask policy like some other provinces in Canada. In Regina, the city is requiring all people who are riding public transit to wear a mask. The new rules comes into effect on Friday, Aug. 21. View image in full screen
Manitoba public health officials say there are no new deaths due to COVID-19 in the province Sunday as they announce 112 new cases of the virus.

Officials didn’t provide an update on variant cases in today’s bulletin, but advise of multiple exposures of the B.1.1.7 variant of concern on Winnipeg Transit:

  • April 2 – Blueline Route: from 3:30 p.m. at Graham Avenue and Fort Street to 4 p.m. at Chancellor Blueline Station
  • April 3 – Route 15: from 1:30 p.m. at Mackenzie Street and Boyd Avenue to 1:45 p.m. at Portage Avenue and Donald Street
  • April 3 – Route 15: from 4:30 p.m. at Ellice Avenue and Empress Street to 5:10 p.m. at Mackenzie Street and Boyd Avenue
  • April 6 – Route 17: from 9:10 a.m. at McGregor Street and Boyd Avenue to 9:30 a.m. at Graham Avenue and Fort Street

Today’s cases also include:

  • seven in the Interlake-Eastern region
  • 27 in the Northern health region
  • nine in the Prairie Mountain health region
  • four in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 65 in the Winnipeg health region

As of this morning, there are 59 people in hospital with active COVID-19 cases, and 77 people who are no longer infectious, but still require care totalling 136 hospitalizations.

There are also 14 people in intensive care units (ICUs) with active COVID-19 cases and 17 who are no longer infectious, but still require care totaling 31 patients in ICUs.

After 2,149 Manitobans went for a test yesterday, the test positivity rates are 5.9 per cent in Manitoba and 5.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

Without any new fatalities today the number of deaths in the province remains 949.

The outbreak at St. Anthony’s General Hospital AICU unit in The Pas has also been declared over.

