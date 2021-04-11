Regina drive-thru vaccine clinic opens to 51-year-olds on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has expanded eligibility at the Regina drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic to 51-year-olds on Sunday morning.

Currently, the drive-thru is only open to those aged 51 to 54 years of age to receive a vaccine when they arrive.

People 55 years of age and older can still receive a vaccine by booking online or on the phone.

The Regina drive-thru clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. and doses are administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

A site map and wait times are available on SHA’s website. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, there was a 3 hour wait time at the Regina drive-thru clinic.

The SHA said in a press release that they will open up the drive-thru to additional age groups based on demand through assessment of line ups and vaccine delivered.