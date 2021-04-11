Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Mississauga crash: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 11, 2021 12:25 pm
The scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Mississauga's east end. View image in full screen
The scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Mississauga's east end. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a crash in Mississauga Saturday night.

According to posts on the force’s Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Matheson Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue at 10:41 p.m.

There was a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News Sunday morning that the victim remained in hospital in life-threatening condition.

There is no word on what led to the crash or if any charges will be laid.

