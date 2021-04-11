Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Mississauga crash: police

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a crash in Mississauga Saturday night.
According to posts on the force’s Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Matheson Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue at 10:41 p.m.
There was a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, police said.
The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to hospital with critical injuries.
A police spokesperson told Global News Sunday morning that the victim remained in hospital in life-threatening condition.
There is no word on what led to the crash or if any charges will be laid.
Trending Stories
Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments