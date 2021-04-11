Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Mississauga crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a crash in Mississauga Saturday night.

According to posts on the force’s Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Matheson Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue at 10:41 p.m.

There was a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News Sunday morning that the victim remained in hospital in life-threatening condition.

There is no word on what led to the crash or if any charges will be laid.

COLLISION:

– Matheson Blvd/Eglinton Ave in #Mississauga

– Collision involving car & motorcycle

– Motorcycle rider, an adult male, has been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition

– Road closures are in place

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 10:41pm

– PR21-0126684 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 11, 2021

