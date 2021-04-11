1 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle collision in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Main Street and Bartley Bull Parkway, just north of Steeles Avenue West, at 9:25 p.m.

Officers said an occupant of one of the vehicles died.

Three other people were reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Images from the scene show a blue sedan with front-end damage, and a white Jeep that had flipped over.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is now investigating.

