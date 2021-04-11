Menu

Canada

London, Ont., police investigating ‘hate-related symbol’ graffiti in park

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 11, 2021 10:26 am
File photo of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police say they’re investigating after a “hate-related symbol” was spotted in an east-end park.

Police were notified of graffiti-style property damage to a structure in the 1500-block of Trossacks Avenue Saturday.

Officials say the damage was painted on a brick wall of a building in the park and involved a hate-related symbol with a line drawn through it.

Trending Stories

Police say they have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

