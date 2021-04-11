London, Ont., police investigating ‘hate-related symbol’ graffiti in park

London police say they’re investigating after a “hate-related symbol” was spotted in an east-end park.
Police were notified of graffiti-style property damage to a structure in the 1500-block of Trossacks Avenue Saturday.
Officials say the damage was painted on a brick wall of a building in the park and involved a hate-related symbol with a line drawn through it.
Trending Stories
Police say they have no suspects at this time.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments