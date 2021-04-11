RCMP searching for missing 5-year-old boy in Picture Butte

Send this page to someone via email

Coaldale RCMP responded to a call at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Saturday of a missing five-year-old boy.

The little boy’s family was camping along the Old Man River, south of Picture Butte.

It is believed the boy wandered away to play by the river.

The Coaldale RCMP, the Picture Butte Fire Department and Lethbridge Search and Rescue were out searching the area Sunday. RCMP Air Services, RCMP Police Dog Services and the Picture Butte Fire Department rescue boat were also on scene and assisting.

Due to poor weather conditions and darkness, the search was suspended at approximately 9 p.m. Officials say it will resume first thing Sunday morning.

RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area and keep the child and family in their thoughts and prayers.