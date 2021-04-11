Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP searching for missing 5-year-old boy in Picture Butte

By Jessica Robb Global News
RCMP, the Picture Butte Fire Department and Lethbridge Search and Rescue were out looking for a missing 5-year-old boy south of Picture Butte along the Old Man River on Saturday night. The search will resume Sunday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP, the Picture Butte Fire Department and Lethbridge Search and Rescue were out looking for a missing 5-year-old boy south of Picture Butte along the Old Man River on Saturday night. The search will resume Sunday morning. Jessica Robb/Global News

Coaldale RCMP responded to a call at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Saturday of a missing five-year-old boy.

The little boy’s family was camping along the Old Man River, south of Picture Butte.

It is believed the boy wandered away to play by the river.

Read more: Not every missing child warrants an Amber Alert: Lethbridge Police Service explain the criteria behind issuing these alerts

The Coaldale RCMP, the Picture Butte Fire Department and Lethbridge Search and Rescue were out searching the area Sunday. RCMP Air Services, RCMP Police Dog Services and the Picture Butte Fire Department rescue boat were also on scene and assisting.

Trending Stories

Due to poor weather conditions and darkness, the search was suspended at approximately 9 p.m. Officials say it will resume first thing Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area and keep the child and family in their thoughts and prayers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPLethbridgeSearch and RescueMissing boycoaldalePicture ButteOld Man River

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers