Pilot escapes with minor injuries in small plane crash at Delta, B.C.’s Boundary Bay Airport

The pilot of a small plane escaped with minor injuries Saturday, after a crash at the Boundary Bay Airport in Delta.
BC Emergency Health Services says it was called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. and transported one patient to hospital in stable condition.
Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said the pilot, a middle-aged man who was the only occupant of the aircraft, appeared to have suffered only minor injuries.
The plane was “pretty much destroyed,” she added.
Transport Canada was advised, but will not be attending the scene, Leykauf said, adding the crash has been deemed an accident.
