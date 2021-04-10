Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Pilot escapes with minor injuries in small plane crash at Delta, B.C.’s Boundary Bay Airport

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 10, 2021 5:17 pm
The aftermath of a small plane crash at the Boundary Bay Airport on Saturday. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a small plane crash at the Boundary Bay Airport on Saturday. Shane MacKichan

The pilot of a small plane escaped with minor injuries Saturday, after a crash at the Boundary Bay Airport in Delta.

BC Emergency Health Services says it was called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. and transported one patient to hospital in stable condition.

Read more: B.C. plane’s altitude 60 metres when it went missing in June: TSB

Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said the pilot, a middle-aged man who was the only occupant of the aircraft, appeared to have suffered only minor injuries.

Trending Stories

The plane was “pretty much destroyed,” she added.

Transport Canada was advised, but will not be attending the scene, Leykauf said, adding the crash has been deemed an accident.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. missing plane mystery deepens' B.C. missing plane mystery deepens
B.C. missing plane mystery deepens – Jun 8, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashPlane CrashDelta policesmall plane crashMinor Injuriesboundary bay crashboundary bay plane crashdelta plane crash

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers