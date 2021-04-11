Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Dreams during the pandemic driven by anxiety: psychologist

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted April 11, 2021 12:29 pm
covid somnia View image in full screen
What is 'COVID-somnia'? Why some can't sleep during the pandemic. Getty Images

If you’re having unsettling dreams during the pandemic, it’s totally normal.

Winnipeg Psychologist, Dr. Toby Rutner, says dreams are symbolic of how you’re feeling and the most common emotion right now is anxiety.

“When you go to bed with a particular feeling, good or bad, worried or calm, your subconscious mind comes up with a story that would fit that particular feeling. So dreams are expressionistic aspects of how we’re feeling.”

Read more: Feeling tired? How to maintain a healthy sleep schedule

Rutner says dreams rely heavily on your emotions when you’re going to sleep, so he advises trying to go to sleep on a positive note.

Trending Stories

He says almost always dreams are a direct reflection of our emotions, particularly how we feel as we’re getting ready for bed.

Story continues below advertisement

The psychologist has a creative trick if you want to improve your dreams and the emotions they convey.

“So think of dreams as if [you’re] a movie director directing a scene that would produce that kind of feeling. The more creative we are, the more elaborate the dream, the stronger we feel the feeling and the more vivid the dream will be.”

Rutner says no matter how your emotions change throughout the day, it’s crucial to focus on positivity before getting going to bed to help ensure you get a good night’s rest.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19PandemicHealthAnxietySleeppsychologyEmotionsDreams

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers