Cyclist, 53, in hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after hit-and-run: Montreal police

A 53-year-old cyclist was transported to hospital early Saturday morning after getting struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.
Emergency services were called just before 5 a.m. to the intersections of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue in Ahunstic-Cartierville.
Police say the male victim was brought to hospital with “serious” injuries.
Authorities are investigating the incident and trying to locate the driver, which officers say fled the scene after the impact.
This comes days after a 33-year-old cyclist was killed after he was struck by a car on Thursday morning in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
