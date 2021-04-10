Menu

Crime

Cyclist, 53, in hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after hit-and-run: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Authorities are investigating the incident and trying to locate the driver, who officers say fled the scene after the impact. View image in full screen
Authorities are investigating the incident and trying to locate the driver, who officers say fled the scene after the impact. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard, File

A 53-year-old cyclist was transported to hospital early Saturday morning after getting struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

Emergency services were called just before 5 a.m. to the intersections of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue in Ahunstic-Cartierville.

READ MORE: Quebec reports 1,754 cases of COVID-19, 13 more deaths as hospitalizations rise

Police say the male victim was brought to hospital with “serious” injuries.

Trending Stories

Authorities are investigating the incident and trying to locate the driver, which officers say fled the scene after the impact.

This comes days after a 33-year-old cyclist was killed after he was struck by a car on Thursday morning in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

