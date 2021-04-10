Menu

Health

B.C. opens COVID-19 vaccine registration to anyone aged 60+

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 10, 2021 5:37 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. and Canada continue to lag behind in some vaccine statistics' B.C. and Canada continue to lag behind in some vaccine statistics
While B.C. is picking up the pace, the latest numbers show that the province and the country are still lagging behind other jurisdictions when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. But as Aaron McArthur reports, there is some progress.

British Columbia is opening registration for COVID-19 vaccination to residents over the age of 60.

Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement Saturday.

In addition to people born in 1961 and earlier, Indigenous people aged 18 and over and people with a letter deeming them to be clinically extremely vulnerable can also register.

Read more: B.C. reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd consecutive day

People who register will not be immediately able to book their vaccination, but will be notified when it is their turn. Only people who register this way will be notified when their turn to book has arrived.

The province said as of Saturday, nearly 650,000 people had registered with the new Get Vaccinated website and phone system since its launch on April 6.

The province had also booked more than 170,000 appointments. The province said it expects to administer an estimated 40,000 doses of vaccine per day in the coming days.

On Friday, the province said it had surpassed the milestone of one million vaccines administered.

That includes more than 937,000 people, about 18.2 per cent of B.C.’s population, who have had a first dose.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusCOVIDbc covidBc VaccineBc Covid Vaccine

