B.C. opens COVID-19 vaccine registration to anyone aged 60+

British Columbia is opening registration for COVID-19 vaccination to residents over the age of 60.

Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement Saturday.

In addition to people born in 1961 and earlier, Indigenous people aged 18 and over and people with a letter deeming them to be clinically extremely vulnerable can also register.

People who register will not be immediately able to book their vaccination, but will be notified when it is their turn. Only people who register this way will be notified when their turn to book has arrived.

The province said as of Saturday, nearly 650,000 people had registered with the new Get Vaccinated website and phone system since its launch on April 6.

The province had also booked more than 170,000 appointments. The province said it expects to administer an estimated 40,000 doses of vaccine per day in the coming days.

On Friday, the province said it had surpassed the milestone of one million vaccines administered.

That includes more than 937,000 people, about 18.2 per cent of B.C.’s population, who have had a first dose.