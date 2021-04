Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: OPP tweeted at 2:25 p.m. Saturday that Highway 401 has reopened.

OPP say Highway 401 westbound has closed between Colonel Talbot and Union roads.

In a tweet posted at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, police said the road closure is due to a collision.

Emergency crews are on-scene, according to police.

It’s unclear when Highway 401 is set to reopen.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB between Colonel Talbot Rd and Union Rd #Southwold – westbound lanes following collision. Emergency services on scene. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) April 10, 2021

