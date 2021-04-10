Coronavirus: possible variant exposure in Winnipeg, 135 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has no new variant of concern (VOC) cases Saturday as public health officials announce 135 new cases of the virus across the province.

However, public health officials advise of a possible exposure to the B.1.1.7 VOC on April 1 at the Costco on Regent Avenue between 2 and 3 p.m., and the No Frills on Plessis Road between 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Anyone concerned about their exposure should call Health Links-Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

An additional death of a women in her 80s from Winnipeg brings the total number of fatalities to 949.

Due to a data correction, one earlier death was removed making the total deaths the same as Friday.

Today’s case breakdown includes:

four cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

33 cases in the Northern health region

nine cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

18 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

71 cases in the Winnipeg health region

As of this morning, 63 Manitobans were in hospital with active COVID-19 cases, and 78 people remain in hospital who are no longer infectious totalling 141 hospitalizations.

There are also 14 people in intensive care units (ICUs) with active COVID-19 infections and 18 people who are no longer infectious totalling 32 ICU patients.

After 2,031 tests were completed yesterday, Manitoba’s test positivity rate is 5.7 per cent and 5.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

The total number of VOC cases is unchanged Saturday with 332 B.1.1.7 cases, 20 B.1.351 cases and 24 still uncategorized.

Public health is advising an outbreak has been declared at Donwood Manor in Winnipeg, and Boyne Lodge Personal Care Home in Carman. Both facilities have moved to Level Red (critical) on the pandemic response system.

The outbreak at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sarto is over, according to officials.