Regina police looking for missing mother and infant daughter

Regina police service is asking for the public’s help locating a 25-year-old woman and her two-month old daughter who were last seen on April 5.
Dakota Sangwais and her daughter, Nala Sangwais, were last seen on the 1600 block of Capital Road.
Dakota is described as 5’1”, about 120 lbs, medium build with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said in a statement that there is no evidence to suggest any harm has come to Dakota or Nala, however due to Nala’s age, police want to ensure her safety.
Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Dakota and Nala are asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
