Injured teen sent to hospital after rope rescue at Webster Falls: Hamilton paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old was sent to hospital after he plunged 12 metres (40 feet) from rocks at Webster Falls in Dundas on Friday afternoon, according to Hamilton paramedics.

The teen was brought to safety by firefighters in a rope-rescue call just after 5 p.m.

Paramedics spokesperson Dave Thompson said the teen suffered multiple bumps and bruises consistent with a fall.

Webster Falls are operated by the Hamilton Conservation Authority and are estimated 22 metres high (72 feet).

Read more: Over 830 charges laid in Hamilton police operation targeting gangs and retaliation shootings

Waterfall enforcement was a hot topic in the city’s 2021 budget talks after Coun. Arlene Vanderbeek presented a motion for more “reliable” levels of bylaw and parking enforcement in the area of Tews and Webster Falls.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton fire Chief Dave Cunliffe told councillors in January his department was involved in 20 rope rescues from April to December in 2020, up nine rescues from 2019.

The majority involved visitors that had strayed from marked paths.

In a one-year pilot project, two full-time bylaw and five part-time parking enforcement officers were hired in the hopes of alleviating trespassing at the falls and illegal parking problems.