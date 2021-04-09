Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Injured teen sent to hospital after rope rescue at Webster Falls: Hamilton paramedics

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 8:04 pm
Hamilton's chief of paramedics says emergency calls in the city are down year over year. View image in full screen
Hamilton's chief of paramedics says emergency calls in the city are down year over year. @HPS_Paramedics

A 17-year-old was sent to hospital after he plunged 12 metres (40 feet) from rocks at Webster Falls in Dundas on Friday afternoon, according to Hamilton paramedics.

The teen was brought to safety by firefighters in a rope-rescue call just after 5 p.m.

Paramedics spokesperson Dave Thompson said the teen suffered multiple bumps and bruises consistent with a fall.

Webster Falls are operated by the Hamilton Conservation Authority and are estimated 22 metres high (72 feet).

Read more: Over 830 charges laid in Hamilton police operation targeting gangs and retaliation shootings

Waterfall enforcement was a hot topic in the city’s 2021 budget talks after Coun. Arlene Vanderbeek presented a motion for more “reliable” levels of bylaw and parking enforcement in the area of Tews and Webster Falls.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton fire Chief Dave Cunliffe told councillors in January his department was involved in 20 rope rescues from April to December in 2020, up nine rescues from 2019.

The majority involved visitors that had strayed from marked paths.

In a one-year pilot project, two full-time bylaw and five part-time parking enforcement officers were hired in the hopes of alleviating trespassing at the falls and illegal parking problems.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton newsHamilton FireHamilton ParamedicsHamilton Conservation Authorityrope rescueTews FallsWebster Fallsdave thompson

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers