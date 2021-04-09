Menu

Health

Bus routes adapted to service COVID-19 vaccination centre in Lethbridge

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 6:42 pm
Lethbridge Transit buses parked at the downtown terminal. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Transit buses parked at the downtown terminal. Global News

Lethbridge Transit has altered two of its bus routes to better service Alberta Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Exhibition Park, to ensure residents can easily attend their appointments.

Starting Friday, routes 21 South and 21 Industrial will see buses drive into the Exhibition grounds to drop off riders close to the vaccination doors at bus stop #15002.

Read more: Regular Lethbridge Transit routes and fees to resume in August

The city says they want to provide ease of access for all residents who are eligible for the vaccine, and have been working closely with AHS and Exhibition Park to do so.

“Throughout the pandemic, Lethbridge Transit has been modifying how we deliver service to make sure we continue to keep our community safe,” says Tim Sanderson, City of Lethbridge transit manager.

“This is another change we’ve made to ensure everyone has access to this critical and important next step of getting vaccinated.”

Exhibition Park operates one of the province’s large-scale immunization clinics in an effort to rapidly increase immunization appointments as vaccine supply permits.

“Vaccines are proven to be safe and highly effective at preventing COVID-19,” says Mayor Chris Spearman.

“Getting vaccinated will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in community and will allow our economy to get back on track.”

Read more: Alberta confirms 1,521 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 674 new variant cases

The city says evening and weekend service will not go into the industrial park, but the route changes will be in effect seven days a week.

