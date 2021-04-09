Menu

Health

COVID-19 gargle tests to be distributed to Vancouver students who develop symptoms at school

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 6:37 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. researchers get world-wide attention for developing ‘gargle test’ for COVID-19' B.C. researchers get world-wide attention for developing ‘gargle test’ for COVID-19
WATCH: B.C. researchers are getting international attention for developing a gargle test for COVID-19, which can replace the uncomfortable and sometimes painful nasal swab. Linda Aylesworth reports – Sep 18, 2020

B.C. Children’s Hospital is launching a COVID-19 testing program aimed at speeding up and easing the diagnosis process for Vancouver school kids.

Under the new program, students in the Vancouver school district who develop symptoms at school will be able to take a COVID mouth rinse/gargle test home with them.

Read more: So long swabs: B.C. unveils new mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Parents can then administer the test, and drop it off either at a collection site at the hospital or at any Life Labs location.

The gargle test is far less invasive than a nasal swab test, which can be uncomfortable and anxiety-inducing for children.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Bonnie Henry announces innovative mouth rinse COVID-19 test for kids' Dr. Bonnie Henry announces innovative mouth rinse COVID-19 test for kids
Dr. Bonnie Henry announces innovative mouth rinse COVID-19 test for kids – Sep 17, 2020

B.C. Children’s Hospital says the program comes out of a four-month pilot project in 10 Vancouver schools

It says families appreciated being able to get the test right away, and not to have to take their kids to a collection centre.

Read more: COVID-19 ‘gargle test’ now available for adults on B.C.’s South Coast

It will initially distribute 1,200 of the tests, 12 to each elementary and secondary school in the district. Those tests will be replenished as needed.

It says it is also exploring distributing the kits to other B.C. school districts.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reminds parents that it is important that anyone using the test not eat, drink, vape, smoke, chew gum or brush their teeth for at least an hour before doing the test.

