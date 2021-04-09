Menu

Crime

Ottawa Police Service clears RCMP officer who shot and killed Clyde River man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2021 4:59 pm
The RCMP in Nunavut have been cleared of criminal wrong doing in the shooting death of a Clyde River man in May 2020. View image in full screen
The RCMP in Nunavut have been cleared of criminal wrong doing in the shooting death of a Clyde River man in May 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Ottawa Police Service has cleared Nunavut RCMP in the shooting death of Abraham Natanine in Clyde River.

Natanine, who was 31, was shot and killed by RCMP on May 5, 2020, after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the community.

The Ottawa Police Service has a memorandum of understanding with Nunavut RCMP to investigate major incidents involving police, and can lay criminal charges.

Read more: No criminal charges recommended for RCMP officer who shot, killed Nunavut man

Investigators travelled to Clyde River on May 7 and interviewed 10 civilian witnesses and three police witnesses.

Nunavut RCMP says in a statement that it has received a copy of the report and supports its findings that none of the involved officers committed a criminal offence.

The Government of Nunavut’s justice department has also been notified of the investigation’s conclusion.

Click to play video: '‘I saw what I saw’: Indigenous Services minister on incident involving RCMP officer’s truck door striking Inuk man' ‘I saw what I saw’: Indigenous Services minister on incident involving RCMP officer’s truck door striking Inuk man
‘I saw what I saw’: Indigenous Services minister on incident involving RCMP officer’s truck door striking Inuk man – Dec 2, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
