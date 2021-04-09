Ottawa Police Service clears RCMP officer who shot and killed Clyde River man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Ottawa Police Service has cleared Nunavut RCMP in the shooting death of Abraham Natanine in Clyde River.

Natanine, who was 31, was shot and killed by RCMP on May 5, 2020, after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the community.

The Ottawa Police Service has a memorandum of understanding with Nunavut RCMP to investigate major incidents involving police, and can lay criminal charges.

Investigators travelled to Clyde River on May 7 and interviewed 10 civilian witnesses and three police witnesses.

Nunavut RCMP says in a statement that it has received a copy of the report and supports its findings that none of the involved officers committed a criminal offence.

Story continues below advertisement

The Government of Nunavut’s justice department has also been notified of the investigation’s conclusion.

0:39 ‘I saw what I saw’: Indigenous Services minister on incident involving RCMP officer’s truck door striking Inuk man ‘I saw what I saw’: Indigenous Services minister on incident involving RCMP officer’s truck door striking Inuk man – Dec 2, 2020