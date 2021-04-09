Vancouver man, 37, identified in city’s fourth homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old Vancouver man has been identified in the city’s fourth homicide of 2021.

Robinson Blake Russ collapsed in on West Hastings Street between Carrall and Abbott streets on April 4 just after 10 p.m., police said.

Officers said they initially received reports of a man suffering from a possible drug overdose. A witness had reported seeing a man collapse in the middle of the sidewalk, police said.

First responders performed chest compressions on the man and discovered that he had stab wounds.

Police said Russ was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Police said Friday no arrests have yet been made.

“Investigators believe there were several people in the area at the time of Mr. Russ’ death,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release. “We are urging those people who saw what happened to come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shania Paulson, 24, was the city’s third homicide victim of the year when she was killed in the area of Pender and Abbott streets in the Arco Hotel on March 17. She’d been suffering from a gunshot wound and died in hospital.

Usha Singh, 78, became the city’s second homicide victim of 2021 when she was attacked in her home in February by two men accused of posing as police officers.

Court records show 41-year-old Pascal Bouthillette was charged with murder while Sandy Parisian, 47, faces a manslaughter charge in connection to Singh’s death.

Jeremy Greene, 40, was the city’s first homicide victim of the year when he was stabbed inside the Gastown Hotel, a single-room occupancy residence at Water and Abbott streets.

Greene died at the scene.

A second, 28-year-old victim was also found with stab wounds but was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kenneth Gates, 48, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Greene’s death. He faces a charge of aggravated assault in connection to the second stabbing.