Prince Philip death: World leaders and celebrities pay tribute

In a solemn announcement on Friday morning, Buckingham Palace revealed that Prince Philip had died at age 99.
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, along with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were among the first to send condolences to the Royal Family.
Johnson said in a speech outside 10 Downing Street: “We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, to the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”
Downing Street and Buckingham Palace lowered their flags to half-mast to pay tribute to the royal.
The Royal Family Twitter account also changed its photo to Queen Elizabeth’s Coat of Arms to mark the occasion.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his condolences to social media.
U.S. President Joe Biden released a statement Friday morning about Philip’s death.
“On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh,” it read. “Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family.
“The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped.
“Jill and I are keeping the Queen and to Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time.”
Others, including multiple British celebrities and notable figures, also expressed sadness at Philip’s passing.
The messages come after the Royal Family released a statement Friday which read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
“Further announcements will be made in due course.
“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”
