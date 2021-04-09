Prince Philip death: World leaders and celebrities pay tribute

Send this page to someone via email

In a solemn announcement on Friday morning, Buckingham Palace revealed that Prince Philip had died at age 99.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, along with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were among the first to send condolences to the Royal Family.

I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/nLYSBlmnHe pic.twitter.com/RajI33U3tr — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 9, 2021

Johnson said in a speech outside 10 Downing Street: “We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, to the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

British PM Johnson: "We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, to the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh." pic.twitter.com/XKXxBGvglW — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 9, 2021

Downing Street and Buckingham Palace lowered their flags to half-mast to pay tribute to the royal.

#BREAKING Union Jack at half-mast over Buckingham Palace in tribute to Prince Philip pic.twitter.com/ee9UDK0XGW — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 9, 2021

BREAKING: The flags in Downing Street have just been lowered to half-mast following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/xJY0Misl43 — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) April 9, 2021

The Abbey flag is flying at half-mast following the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.#PrincePhilip pic.twitter.com/AOo29lCf5r — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) April 9, 2021

The Royal Family Twitter account also changed its photo to Queen Elizabeth’s Coat of Arms to mark the occasion.

Royal website has gone black with statement on death of Prince Philip pic.twitter.com/496ADhqj1d — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) April 9, 2021

The traditional announcement of a royal death has been posted on the railings at Buckingham Palace. It will be taken down quickly though to avoid crowds gathering because of Covid-19. Picture by @ianvogler pic.twitter.com/lolO5wFuQH — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 9, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his condolences to social media.

Prince Philip will be remembered as a decorated naval officer, a dedicated philanthropist, and a constant in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The thoughts of all Canadians are with her and the entire Royal Family as they mourn this significant loss. https://t.co/fgw9jyTM20 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden released a statement Friday morning about Philip’s death.

“On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh,” it read. “Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family.

“The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped.

“Jill and I are keeping the Queen and to Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time.”

Others, including multiple British celebrities and notable figures, also expressed sadness at Philip’s passing.

Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/6kq6Lg7cLp — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 9, 2021

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

I express my deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 9, 2021

Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, great-great-grandson of Russian Emperor Nicholas I, was admired and will be mourned by many Russians. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/VgE4y0Dm5m — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 9, 2021

The nation and the entire Commonwealth owe Prince Philip an extraordinary debt of gratitude for a distinguished life of service to the Queen, our country and so many around the world (2/2) — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip was an incredible man, a dedicated public servant and a loyal and unwavering consort to Her Majesty The Queen. My prayers are with Her Majesty and the entire Royal family at this time. pic.twitter.com/XLPFEr0j5r — Shaun Bailey (@ShaunBaileyUK) April 9, 2021

My deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family on the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip lived a life of duty and service representing the United Kingdom across the Commonwealth and around the world. He will be profoundly missed. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) April 9, 2021

https://twitter.com/SuluhuSamia/status/1380507643110780928

Losing a loved one, as so many families have this past year, is always heartbreaking. My thoughts are with Prince Philip’s family and all who loved him. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 9, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty The Queen, her family and the people of Britain on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 9, 2021

Most people alive today have only ever known one monarch and by extension one consort. I confess I’m one of those guilty of believing Prince Philip would always be there just as he always has been. What a legacy he leaves. I hope people choose to honour all he achieved. — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) April 9, 2021

My condolences on the demise of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service. His role in promoting Pakistan-UK relations will always be remembered. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 9, 2021

The messages come after the Royal Family released a statement Friday which read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz