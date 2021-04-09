Prince Philip was ‘a man of great purpose and conviction,’ Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is remembering Prince Philip as a man of “great service to others” amid the news of his passing on Friday.

The Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 99 after suffering numerous health difficulties in recent years.

“It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“A man of great service to others — first as a decorated naval officer and later as a dedicated leader in the areas of community engagement and philanthropy — the Duke always sought out the best in people and challenged them to strive for greater heights.”

Trudeau went on to commemorate Philip’s “special relationship” with the Canadian Armed Forces. He had become Colonel in Chief of six Canadian units, Trudeau said, and was named honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force. Philip was also an honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy.

That wasn’t the only contribution Philip had made to Canada.

“The global program that bears his title — the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award — has helped empower millions of young people from all backgrounds to realize their greatest potential, and is but one example of his contributions to the social fabric of this country and the world,” Trudeau said.

Philip was also the patron of more than 40 Canadian organizations and had visited Canada as recently as 2013, when, as Trudeau recalled in his statement, Philip was named the “first-ever Extraordinary Companion of the Order of Canada by the Governor General of Canada.”

“Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others. He will be fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen — a lifelong companion who was always at her side offering unfailing support as she carried out her duties,” Trudeau said.

“A family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. The thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss.”