Hamilton school boards alert students, staff of possible shift to remote leaning after spring break

Both of Hamilton’s public school boards are once again alerting students, guardians and staff to be prepared for a shift to remote learning following the April spring break.

In a letter to families on Thursday, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) said the decision will be in the hands of public health based on COVID-19 cases and epidemiological data in the community.

“Hamilton Public Health Services will review the status of COVID-19 in our community to determine if there needs to be a move to remote learning when we return,” the HWDSB said in its letter.

The HWDSB says the decision will likely be made on the evening of April 15.

The transition will encompass elementary, secondary and current remote learners and will start with a one-day closure, comparable to an inclement weather day.

The time off is to deploy devices to families, connect with students, and plan for remote learning, according to the HWDSB’s note.

The Catholic board told students to take home personal belongings or learning resources and equipment that might be needed for a move to full remote online learning, potentially beginning on April 19.

The warning comes just days after Toronto’s medical officer of health ordered all local schools closed for in-person instruction due to rising COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Hamilton public health reported active outbreaks at 13 schools with a combined 51 cases among students and staff.

The latest outbreak is at Bellstone Christian in Mount Hope, where nine students and a staff member have come down with COVID-19.

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) is dealing with three elementary school outbreaks as of Thursday at Ancaster Meadow, Strathcona and Mount Albion in Stoney Creek.

Since Sunday, the board has reported 41 new COVID-19 cases involving 37 students and four staff members.

The city’s Catholic school board (HWCDSB) has six outbreaks at five locations: St. Bernadette in West Hamilton, St. Clare of Assisi in Stoney Creek, St. Thérèse of Lisieux and a pair of surges at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Elementary School on the Mountain.

The only public secondary school in an outbreak is St. Thomas More Catholic on the Mountain.

There are 53 active COVID-19 cases at 23 schools in the Catholic system as of Thursday — 46 students and seven staff.