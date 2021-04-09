Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Hamilton school boards alert students, staff of possible shift to remote leaning after spring break

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 12:17 pm
Both of Hamilton's public school boards have alerted staff and student to be prepared for a shift back to full remote learning after the April break. View image in full screen
Both of Hamilton's public school boards have alerted staff and student to be prepared for a shift back to full remote learning after the April break. Don Mitchell / Global News

Both of Hamilton’s public school boards are once again alerting students, guardians and staff to be prepared for a shift to remote learning following the April spring break.

In a letter to families on Thursday, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) said the decision will be in the hands of public health based on COVID-19 cases and epidemiological data in the community.

Read more: Hamilton’s public school board alerting families of possible shift to remote learning

“Hamilton Public Health Services will review the status of COVID-19 in our community to determine if there needs to be a move to remote learning when we return,” the HWDSB said in its letter.

The HWDSB says the decision will likely be made on the evening of April 15.

Story continues below advertisement

The transition will encompass elementary, secondary and current remote learners and will start with a one-day closure, comparable to an inclement weather day.

The time off is to deploy devices to families, connect with students, and plan for remote learning, according to the HWDSB’s note.

Read more: ‘Schools will remain open’ and April Break will go ahead, Ontario education minister says

The Catholic board told students to take home personal belongings or learning resources and equipment that might be needed for a move to full remote online learning, potentially beginning on April 19.

Trending Stories

The warning comes just days after Toronto’s medical officer of health ordered all local schools closed for in-person instruction due to rising COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Hamilton public health reported active outbreaks at 13 schools with a combined 51 cases among students and staff.

The latest outbreak is at Bellstone Christian in Mount Hope, where nine students and a staff member have come down with COVID-19.

Read more: Toronto schools ordered to close temporarily due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) is dealing with three elementary school outbreaks as of Thursday at Ancaster Meadow, Strathcona and Mount Albion in Stoney Creek.

Story continues below advertisement

Since Sunday, the board has reported 41 new COVID-19 cases involving 37 students and four staff members.

The city’s Catholic school board (HWCDSB) has six outbreaks at five locations: St. Bernadette in West Hamilton, St. Clare of Assisi in Stoney Creek, St. Thérèse of Lisieux and a pair of surges at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Elementary School on the Mountain.

The only public secondary school in an outbreak is St. Thomas More Catholic on the Mountain.

There are 53 active COVID-19 cases at 23 schools in the Catholic system as of Thursday — 46 students and seven staff.

Click to play video: 'Toronto’s top doctor says decision to close schools was ‘taken very deliberately’' Toronto’s top doctor says decision to close schools was ‘taken very deliberately’
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDHamilton newsHamilton-Wentworth District School BoardHamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Boardhamilton school reopeningcoronavirus testing in schoolscovid-19 testing in schoolscoronavirus cases in schoolsCOVID-19 Cases In Schoolsoutbreak in schools

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers