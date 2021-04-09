Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

‘The Big Bake’ Season 2: Chef Ron Ben-Israel’s tips to elevate your baking

By Pia Araneta Global News
Click to play video: 'Food Network Canada’s ‘The Big Bake’ returns for season 2' Food Network Canada’s ‘The Big Bake’ returns for season 2
Pastry chef Ron Ben-Israel talks about season 2 of Food Network Canada’s ‘The Big Bake,’ and shares tips to elevate your baking at home.

The larger-than-life baking competition The Big Bake has returned for Season 2 with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network Canada.

Each week baking teams have five hours to design, bake and decorate cakes — on a grand scale — for the chance to win $10,000.

Read more: Many people are baking through the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how it helps

One of the show’s judges, pastry chef Ron Ben-Israel, says he was amazed by how some of the cakes would “move in a dynamic way.”

“I was constantly surprised when fire would shoot out of a cake,” he says. “I learned so much being a judge on the show.”

For people looking to elevate their baking at home, Ben-Israel recommends using a Bismark tip — a piping tip used for filling pastries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really what injects flavours into doughnuts and specialty cakes,” he says.

Read more: ‘Paying homage to where I come from’ — Second-generation Canadians cooking through the pandemic

He also recommends swapping out your basic muffin pans for interesting moulds, which can be great for holiday-themed baked goods.

When filling a piping bag with icing or cream cheese, push the air out using a plastic spatula, Ben-Israel says.

“Even if you use cream cheese … why not upgrade it with a little lemon, lime and orange, just to get it more interesting,” he adds.

Ben-Israel also cautions people from blindly following recipes found on unknown websites because the cakes won’t always turn out.

For more information on Food Network Canada’s ‘The Big Bake’ and baking tips, watch the full video above. 

Food Network Canada and Global News are properties of Corus Entertainment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CookingRecipesBakingFood Network CanadaCooking CompetitionSweetsThe Big BakeBaking TipsRon Ben-Israelthe big bake season 2

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers