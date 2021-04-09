‘The Big Bake’ Season 2: Chef Ron Ben-Israel’s tips to elevate your baking

Send this page to someone via email

The larger-than-life baking competition The Big Bake has returned for Season 2 with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network Canada.

Each week baking teams have five hours to design, bake and decorate cakes — on a grand scale — for the chance to win $10,000.

One of the show’s judges, pastry chef Ron Ben-Israel, says he was amazed by how some of the cakes would “move in a dynamic way.”

“I was constantly surprised when fire would shoot out of a cake,” he says. “I learned so much being a judge on the show.”

For people looking to elevate their baking at home, Ben-Israel recommends using a Bismark tip — a piping tip used for filling pastries.

“It’s really what injects flavours into doughnuts and specialty cakes,” he says.

He also recommends swapping out your basic muffin pans for interesting moulds, which can be great for holiday-themed baked goods.

When filling a piping bag with icing or cream cheese, push the air out using a plastic spatula, Ben-Israel says.

“Even if you use cream cheese … why not upgrade it with a little lemon, lime and orange, just to get it more interesting,” he adds.

Ben-Israel also cautions people from blindly following recipes found on unknown websites because the cakes won’t always turn out.

For more information on Food Network Canada’s ‘The Big Bake’ and baking tips, watch the full video above.

