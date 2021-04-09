Menu

Health

7 staff with COVID-19 linked to Vaughan nail salon, 84 customers deemed ‘high-risk contacts’

By Gabby Rodrigues & Alanna Rizza Global News
A photo of Nails at Anthony's in Vaughan. Ont. View image in full screen
A photo of Nails at Anthony's in Vaughan. Ont. Google Streetview

York Region Public Health is warning anyone who went to a nail salon in Vaughan between March 23 and 26 could have potentially been exposed to variant of concern related to COVID-19.

A public notice from the health unit said there are 84 high-risk contacts and any patrons who visited Nails at Anthony’s, located at 8099 Weston Rd. in Vaughan, should get tested and self-isolate for 14 days.

The local public health unit said the nail salon did not properly maintain a patron list, did not track the type of service for each customer, and did not name the staff member who provided the service.

“Without a proper patron list, Public Health continues to have difficulty identifying high-risk contacts, resulting in the need for a public notice,” they said.

Durham Region declares COVID-19 outbreak at Supercuts hair salon in Pickering

Seven of eight staff have tested positive for a variant of concern as of April 8, the health unit said. Four cases are York Region residents and the other three are from Toronto.

“All positive cases worked while they were able to transmit the virus,” York Region Public Health said.

The salon closed at 1 p.m. on March 26.

COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCOVIDCOVID-19 OutbreakYork RegionVaughanNail Salonyork Region Public Healthnail salon outbreakNails at Anthony’sVaughan nail salon

