7 staff with COVID-19 linked to Vaughan nail salon, 84 customers deemed ‘high-risk contacts’

Send this page to someone via email

York Region Public Health is warning anyone who went to a nail salon in Vaughan between March 23 and 26 could have potentially been exposed to variant of concern related to COVID-19.

A public notice from the health unit said there are 84 high-risk contacts and any patrons who visited Nails at Anthony’s, located at 8099 Weston Rd. in Vaughan, should get tested and self-isolate for 14 days.

The local public health unit said the nail salon did not properly maintain a patron list, did not track the type of service for each customer, and did not name the staff member who provided the service.

“Without a proper patron list, Public Health continues to have difficulty identifying high-risk contacts, resulting in the need for a public notice,” they said.

Story continues below advertisement

Seven of eight staff have tested positive for a variant of concern as of April 8, the health unit said. Four cases are York Region residents and the other three are from Toronto.

“All positive cases worked while they were able to transmit the virus,” York Region Public Health said.

The salon closed at 1 p.m. on March 26.

York Region Public Health has issued a Public Notice for a #COVID19 workplace outbreak at Nails at Anthony’s in the City of Vaughan. Anyone who attended the salon from March 23 to 26 is asked to self-isolate for 14 days, closely monitor and get tested https://t.co/aN4fYKGq5i pic.twitter.com/KCYjxyojqh — York Region (@YorkRegionGovt) April 8, 2021