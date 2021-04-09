Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Some people 50+ in Toronto, Peel eligible for COVID-19 vaccine bookings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2021 6:06 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto mayor says pop-up, mobile clinics will get COVID-19 vaccine ‘where it is needed the most’' Toronto mayor says pop-up, mobile clinics will get COVID-19 vaccine ‘where it is needed the most’
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto mayor says pop-up, mobile clinics will get COVID-19 vaccine ‘where it is needed the most.'

TORONTO — Some residents of Toronto and Peel Region who are aged 50 and older can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting today.

Toronto says people who live in hot spot neighbourhoods can book an appointment to get their shot, while Peel has opened the bookings for anyone in the age group.

Toronto says doses for that age group may be available as soon as this week and it will begin to administer the vaccine to those residents on Monday.

Read more: How and where you can currently get a COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto, Peel, York and Durham

The Ontario government said earlier this week that people aged 60 and over were permitted to book their vaccine appointments in every region.

The province said Thursday that it had administered 108,563 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the previous day’s report.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 2,834,784 vaccine doses have been given in Ontario so far.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Questions raised around who should get leftover vaccines' COVID-19: Questions raised around who should get leftover vaccines
COVID-19: Questions raised around who should get leftover vaccines – Mar 28, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDTorontoCOVID-19 VaccinePeel Regioncovid vaccine50 and older50 plusaged 50

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers