Some people 50+ in Toronto, Peel eligible for COVID-19 vaccine bookings

TORONTO — Some residents of Toronto and Peel Region who are aged 50 and older can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting today.

Toronto says people who live in hot spot neighbourhoods can book an appointment to get their shot, while Peel has opened the bookings for anyone in the age group.

Toronto says doses for that age group may be available as soon as this week and it will begin to administer the vaccine to those residents on Monday.

The Ontario government said earlier this week that people aged 60 and over were permitted to book their vaccine appointments in every region.

The province said Thursday that it had administered 108,563 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the previous day’s report.

A total of 2,834,784 vaccine doses have been given in Ontario so far.

