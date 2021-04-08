Southern Alberta Home & Garden Show moves to virtual format

Send this page to someone via email

As events and businesses continue to pivot online, the Lethbridge & District Exhibition’s 2021 Home and Garden Show is no exception.

On Wednesday, the show’s virtual directory was launched.

Vendors with the show, along with the Ag Expo — which went virtual in March — can now showcase their business online year-round.

“It’s certainly a new line of business for us, we’re adapting to it, but I think the features look great,” said Mike Warkentin, the Chief Operating Officer of the Lethbridge & District Exhibition.

“It gives us the opportunity to have constant communication about our shows and be that centre of gravity, whether it’s home renovations with Home and Garden or the agriculture sector with Ag Expo.”

This year’s show features more than 20 vendors offering a wide range of services and products.

Warkentin says the online directory is a great way people can support the local economy.

“With home and garden, we still see it as the unofficial kick-off to the summer season, to the backyard season, so we hope people utilize it and support the local businesses,” he stated.

Vendor Denise Smith is an independent consultant for Norwex, which sells household cleaning and personal products. She says this year’s new format will take some getting used to.

“I’m used to the face-to-face communicating and contact with people. Everyone has adapted to online services this year. We haven’t had a lot of choices with the closures,” Smith said.

Although, she adds the year-round directory is a big silver lining.

“I think it was really good to give that opportunity because of word of mouth,” Smith said.

“If one person knows about it, gives 12 months for the word to get out there for me, for Norwex, and the Home and Garden show is a great way to make contacts.”

The Exhibition plans to add more vendors to the directory as time goes on.