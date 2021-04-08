Menu

Crime

Off-duty Toronto officer charged after allegedly hiring sex worker, bringing gun to hotel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2021 5:22 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

AURORA, Ont. – Police say they’ve charged an off-duty Toronto officer for allegedly hiring a sex worker and bringing his gun to the rendezvous.

York Regional Police say a woman in the sex trade came forward about an incident that occurred on March 31.

Police say she was contacted by a man to meet at a hotel for sex.

They say the man showed up “wearing a firearm” and told the woman he was a police officer.

Police say the woman became upset and demanded he leave.

Travis Houston, 37, of Georgina, Ont., has been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
