Off-duty Toronto officer charged after allegedly hiring sex worker, bringing gun to hotel

AURORA, Ont. – Police say they’ve charged an off-duty Toronto officer for allegedly hiring a sex worker and bringing his gun to the rendezvous.
York Regional Police say a woman in the sex trade came forward about an incident that occurred on March 31.
Police say she was contacted by a man to meet at a hotel for sex.
Trending Stories
They say the man showed up “wearing a firearm” and told the woman he was a police officer.
Police say the woman became upset and demanded he leave.
Travis Houston, 37, of Georgina, Ont., has been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Comments