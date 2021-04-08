Menu

Crime

Port Moody, B.C., school evacuated after police receive call about pipe bombs being planted

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 4:33 pm
Port Moody police said the incident turned out to be a swatting call and everyone is safe. View image in full screen
Port Moody police said the incident turned out to be a swatting call and everyone is safe. Port Moody Police Department

A Port Moody school had to be evacuated Thursday morning after police received a disturbing phone call.

At 8:28 a.m., Port Moody police said they received a call from a man saying he had planted three pipe bombs in Port Moody Middle School, he had weapons on him and was sitting in a car in the parking lot.

Read more: Chilliwack family describes terrifying ‘swatting’ ordeal

Police contacted the school and staff immediately implemented their lockdown procedure while police officers searched the area to determine the caller was not actually on the school property.

Students and staff were quickly relocated outside the school to a safe zone, police said.

Click to play video: 'Chilliwack family victimized by swatting speaks out' Chilliwack family victimized by swatting speaks out
Chilliwack family victimized by swatting speaks out – Jun 22, 2018

K9 teams with the Lower Mainland RCMP were also brought in, along with a K9 team from Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Story continues below advertisement

At approximately 9:58 am, once the school was declared safe, students, staff and teachers were able to return to classes, police said.

Police said, at this point, it is believed this call was the latest in a series of “swatting calls” that have been occurring through the Tri-Cities over the past week or so.

A swatting call is when someone states that a violent crime involving a weapon is occurring at that moment and direct police to a specific address. Most calls seem to originate outside the country, police said, and this call remains under investigation.

