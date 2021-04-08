Outbreak declared within unit at Vancouver General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Another health centre is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, this time at Vancouver General Hospital’s Joseph & Rosalie Segal Family Health Centre.

4:40 Vancouver Canucks confirm team 25 people infected with COVID-19 variant Vancouver Canucks confirm team 25 people infected with COVID-19 variant

Vancouver Coastal Health said Thursday that two clients tested positive for the virus.

At this time the outbreak is contained to the 5th floor and as a result, it is closed to new admissions and transfers.

Story continues below advertisement

Non-essential visits to the centre have been suspended.

The exception will be family members visiting for compassionate reasons at the end of life.

It’s just the latest in a series of outbreaks at Vancouver General Hospital.

Since Feb. 23 patients and 19 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 within several units of the Jim Pattison Pavilion.

Most recently, the outbreak included the surgical inpatient unit T8B within the Pavillion, with three patients testing positive for COVID-19.

Vancouver Coastal Health said it is closely monitoring patients, staff and physicians and have enhanced cleaning measures.

Vancouver General Hospital remains open to urgent care patients and anyone seeking medical attention could exacerbate their condition if they delay treatment.