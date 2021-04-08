Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Outbreak declared within unit at Vancouver General Hospital

By Claire Fenton Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 4:41 pm
A photo of Vancouver General Hospital. View image in full screen
A photo of Vancouver General Hospital. Chester Ptasinski/Global News

Another health centre is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, this time at Vancouver General Hospital’s Joseph & Rosalie Segal Family Health Centre.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks confirm team 25 people infected with COVID-19 variant' Vancouver Canucks confirm team 25 people infected with COVID-19 variant
Vancouver Canucks confirm team 25 people infected with COVID-19 variant

Vancouver Coastal Health said Thursday that two clients tested positive for the virus.

At this time the outbreak is contained to the 5th floor and as a result, it is closed to new admissions and transfers.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver Canucks confirm team outbreak linked to COVID-19 variant, 25 people infected

Non-essential visits to the centre have been suspended.

The exception will be family members visiting for compassionate reasons at the end of life.

It’s just the latest in a series of outbreaks at Vancouver General Hospital.

Since Feb. 23 patients and 19 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 within several units of the Jim Pattison Pavilion.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna’s Cottonwoods Care Centre claims life

Most recently, the outbreak included the surgical inpatient unit T8B within the Pavillion, with three patients testing positive for COVID-19.

Vancouver Coastal Health said it is closely monitoring patients, staff and physicians and have enhanced cleaning measures.

Vancouver General Hospital remains open to urgent care patients and anyone seeking medical attention could exacerbate their condition if they delay treatment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDOutbreakBC COVID-19Vancouver Coastal HealthVancouver General Hospitalhospital outbreak

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers