Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna’s Cottonwoods Care Centre claims life

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
A death has been connected to a COVID-19 outbreak at a Kelowna care centre. View image in full screen
A death has been connected to a COVID-19 outbreak at a Kelowna care centre. Global News

One person has died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre on Ethel Street in Kelowna, according to Interior Health.

The health authority (IHA) said the outbreak, which was declared on March 7, has affected 25 residents and three staff members.

Interior Health did not specify if the connected death was a staff member or a resident.

Read more: B.C. reports 997 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths, record 105 in ICU

Staff at the 221-bed facility had been offered a vaccine by mid-February, according to the IHA.

But at the onset of the outbreak, only 65 per cent of workers at the IHA-run care centre had received one vaccine dose.

Trending Stories

Patients at Cottonwoods Care Centre include long-term residents and patients transferred from Kelowna General Hospital who are in need of extended recovery care.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'IHA monitoring staff vaccinations at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna' IHA monitoring staff vaccinations at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna
IHA monitoring staff vaccinations at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna – Mar 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusKelownaOkanaganCOVIDBCLong-term CareOutbreakVaccinationcovid death

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers