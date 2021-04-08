Menu

Health

N.S. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new variant case identified

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 1:04 pm
COVID-19 testing is taking place at primary assessment centres in Nova Scotia, including this one pictured in Halifax on March 1, 2021. View image in full screen
COVID-19 testing is taking place at primary assessment centres in Nova Scotia, including this one pictured in Halifax on March 1, 2021. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Nova Scotia is reporting five new cases of COVID-19, all of which are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Three of the cases are in Central Zone, while the other two are in Eastern Zone.

Read more: Following public health advice on COVID-19 has Atlantic Canadian premiers shining above the rest, experts say

The provinces notes all five individuals are self-isolating, as required.

Unrelated to the new cases, another case of the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K., has been identified.

“The person is a Nova Scotia resident who is living and working outside of the province. This case has no known close contacts in Nova Scotia,” the province said in a news release.

There are now 23 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant identified in Nova Scotia. The number of cases of the B.1.351 variant, first detected in South Africa, remains at 10.

Retail Industry welcomes removal of capacity limits
Retail Industry welcomes removal of capacity limits

There are now 40 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial labs completed 2,020 tests on April 7.

As well, 129,809 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered. Of those, 30,400 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

