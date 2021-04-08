Menu

Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 1:08 pm
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a COVID-19 news conference in Edmonton on Friday, December 4, 2020. View image in full screen
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a COVID-19 news conference in Edmonton on Friday, December 4, 2020. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in Alberta on Thursday afternoon. That press briefing will be streamed live on this page at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 1,351 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total active cases to 11,464. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, Alberta’s rate of cases per 100,000 people is the highest in the country.

Read more: Alberta reports 1,351 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, identifies 575 variant cases

Health officials identified 575 new variant cases, with COVID variants accounting for 43.2 per cent of active cases in Alberta.

As of Wednesday, 333 people were in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, with 79 of them in intensive care.

Click to play video: 'Alberta doctors say renewed restrictions not enough to curb COVID-19 spread' Alberta doctors say renewed restrictions not enough to curb COVID-19 spread
Alberta doctors say renewed restrictions not enough to curb COVID-19 spread

One additional death was reported, bringing the total to 2,002 Albertans who have died from COVID-19.

Read more: Alberta doctors say new restrictions ‘not enough’ to reduce spread of COVID-19

Wednesday marked the first day of reduced capacity for retailers and a ban on group fitness activities, part of the return to Step 1 of the province’s “path forward” roadmap. Indoor dining at bars and restaurants across Alberta is set to end at noon on Friday.

