Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in Alberta on Thursday afternoon. That press briefing will be streamed live on this page at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 1,351 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total active cases to 11,464. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, Alberta’s rate of cases per 100,000 people is the highest in the country.

Health officials identified 575 new variant cases, with COVID variants accounting for 43.2 per cent of active cases in Alberta.

As of Wednesday, 333 people were in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, with 79 of them in intensive care.

One additional death was reported, bringing the total to 2,002 Albertans who have died from COVID-19.

Wednesday marked the first day of reduced capacity for retailers and a ban on group fitness activities, part of the return to Step 1 of the province’s “path forward” roadmap. Indoor dining at bars and restaurants across Alberta is set to end at noon on Friday.