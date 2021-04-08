Menu

Crime

Fort McMurray man arrested in Edmonton on child pornography charges

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 12:13 pm
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. View image in full screen
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. File/Global News

A 48-year-old Fort McMurray man has been charged with several offences after the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team alleged he was travelling to Edmonton to meet an underage girl for sex.

ALERT’s internet child exploitation unit began its investigation after receiving a tip from the public.

The investigation led police to arrest a man in west Edmonton on March 12.

Read more: Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic

ALERT alleges the man travelled from Fort McMurray to Edmonton after attempting to arrange sex with a 13-year-old girl.

“ICE believes our intervention and arrest prevented a sexual assault,” Staff Sgt. Mike Zaparyniuk said in a news release Thursday morning.

“This is another all-too-real reminder for parents to take a proactive role in understanding who your children are engaging and talking with online.”

Pulenthirakumer Arulamapalan is charged with child luring, obtaining sex services of a child for consideration, possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography and making available child pornography.

Anyone with information about this or any other child exploitation situation is asked to contact their local police.

