Golf courses in Saskatoon prepare to open for the 2021 season

The golf season is rapidly approaching in Saskatoon, with some driving ranges now open and courses announcing opening dates.

Opening day at Greenbryre Golf and Country Club is Friday, April 9, but the aquatic driving range remains closed at this time.

Dakota Dunes is also opening up for the 2021 season on Friday, with tee times starting at 9 a.m.

The Willows said it is opening both its course and driving range on Friday, April 16. Members can book time tee times starting April 9, and the public can book starting Monday, April 12.

Driving ranges at Silverwood and Holiday Park are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The city said opening dates for the two courses, along with Wildwood, will be announced soon.

Opening dates have not been announced yet for Moon Lake, The Legends in Warman or Valleyview in Delisle.

