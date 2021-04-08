Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Golf courses in Saskatoon prepare to open for the 2021 season

By David Giles Global News
The golf season gets underway in Saskatoon with two courses opening up for rounds on April 9. View image in full screen
The golf season gets underway in Saskatoon with two courses opening up for rounds on April 9. File / Global News

The golf season is rapidly approaching in Saskatoon, with some driving ranges now open and courses announcing opening dates.

Opening day at Greenbryre Golf and Country Club is Friday, April 9, but the aquatic driving range remains closed at this time.

Dakota Dunes is also opening up for the 2021 season on Friday, with tee times starting at 9 a.m.

Read more: Regina’s Tor Hill Golf Course ready to open Friday, more opening in coming weeks

The Willows said it is opening both its course and driving range on Friday, April 16. Members can book time tee times starting April 9, and the public can book starting Monday, April 12.

Driving ranges at Silverwood and Holiday Park are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The city said opening dates for the two courses, along with Wildwood, will be announced soon.

Story continues below advertisement

Opening dates have not been announced yet for Moon Lake, The Legends in Warman or Valleyview in Delisle.

Click to play video: 'The Drive to 300 Yards: Using 3-D to get a more powerful golf swing' The Drive to 300 Yards: Using 3-D to get a more powerful golf swing
The Drive to 300 Yards: Using 3-D to get a more powerful golf swing
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon SportsGolfGolfingValleyviewWildwoodDakota DunesHoliday ParkThe WillowsSaskatoon GolfSaskatoon Golf CoursesSilverwoodMoon LakeGreenbryre Golf and Country ClubThe Legends

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers