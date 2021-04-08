New Brunswick reports ‘record numbers’ of hospital admissions for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and seven new cases on Thursday.

The province said six of the new cases are located in the Edmundston region and one in Fredericton region. There are 146 active cases in New Brunswick.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a briefing on Thursday that most of the cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston) are the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K.

“This variant is much more transmissible than the original strain and the sustained outbreak is happening despite our best efforts to limit it.”

As of Thursday, there are 20 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Brunswick — a record-high for the province. Of those, 13 individuals are under intensive care.

Russell said public health is seeing more young people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 complications.

“The variant is much more serious in terms of symptoms that it can cause, particularly the U.K. variant,” she said.

She said some of the people in hospital had been vaccinated, but not enough time had passed after the vaccination for it to be effective.

As a result, the province has moved more COVID-19 vaccines to the Zone 4.

Russell said 28.5 per cent of people over the age of 16 in that zone have received at least one dose.

New Brunswick reports 31st death from COVID-19

The Edmundston area has been at the red alert level since March 25, and Russell says it “will be staying at that level for the time being.”

She said public health has now identified three large clusters of cases alongside smaller groups and individual infections. There are also 13 cases still under investigation.

“This has been difficult,” said Russell, reminding New Brunswick to strictly follow public health guidance.

She said she expects all new travel-related cases to be the B.1.1.7 variant.

