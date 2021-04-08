Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Toronto man dies following motorcycle crash in Minden Hills Township: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 10:57 am
OPP say a motorcyclist died following a crash in Minden Hills Township on Wednesday.
OPP say a motorcyclist died following a crash in Minden Hills Township on Wednesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP say a Toronto man died following a motorcycle crash in Minden Hills Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP and emergency crews were called to crash involving a motorcycle on Bobcaygeon Road in Minden, about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Police say the northbound motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into the ditch. The male motorcyclist was transported by Haliburton County Paramedic Services to an area hospital where he pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Read more: Petition calls for increased safety measures on infamous stretch of road in Peterborough County

The victim on Thursday was identified as Bradley Benedict, 58, of Toronto.

Trending Stories

Bobcaygeon Road was closed for several hours while OPP investigated.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads' ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads
ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Motorcycle Crashmindenfatal motorcycle crashHaliburton Highlands OPPMinden Hills TownshipBobcaygeon road

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers