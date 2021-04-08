Toronto man dies following motorcycle crash in Minden Hills Township: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a Toronto man died following a motorcycle crash in Minden Hills Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP and emergency crews were called to crash involving a motorcycle on Bobcaygeon Road in Minden, about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Police say the northbound motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into the ditch. The male motorcyclist was transported by Haliburton County Paramedic Services to an area hospital where he pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The victim on Thursday was identified as Bradley Benedict, 58, of Toronto.

Bobcaygeon Road was closed for several hours while OPP investigated.

