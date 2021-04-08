Menu

Montreal woman killed after being struck by garbage truck

By Travis Todd Global News
The Montreal police collision squad is investigating the fatal incident. View image in full screen
The Montreal police collision squad is investigating the fatal incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

A 26-year-old woman has died after being struck by a garbage truck in a parking lot in Centre-Sud Montreal.

The incident occurred at around 6:25 a.m. on Thursday at the Petro Canada gas station on the corner of De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Avenue De Lorimier.

According to witnesses, the garbage truck had just emptied a container on the property when it backed up and struck the woman.

The driver, unaware of the accident, then left the scene before being flagged down by witnesses.

“The truck driver was stopped about 500 metres from the scene and returned to the parking lot when he realized what had taken place,” said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators set up a security perimeter and will be looking to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.

