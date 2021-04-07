West Vancouver police searching for 77-year-old man with dementia

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 77-year-old man who has dementia.

Police say Nils Von Fersen was last seen Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. near the IGA supermarket in the 2400 block of Marine Drive.

“We believe Mr. Von Fersen may be quite paranoid and concerned about anybody who may be compromising his safety, in his mind. So we’re asking people if they do locate him to keep an eye from a distance. Do not approach him. Phone 911 immediately,” West Vancouver police Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said.

“We believe Mr. Von Fersen was located in the past in similar circumstances hiding in bushes. So it’s important we get people to check their properties.”

Story continues below advertisement

His dementia may cause him to appear paranoid or confused, police said, adding that anyone who sees him should keep an eye on him from a distance and call 911.

Von Fersen is described as Caucasian and six-foot-four with a slim build. He is balding with grey hair and may be wearing a black windbreaker and blue jeans.

Police say he may also be driving a grey 2007 Honda Accord with the B.C. licence plate 433 MFT.

2:19 What is a Silver Alert? What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020