Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

West Vancouver police searching for 77-year-old man with dementia

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 8:22 pm
Police are asking for your help to locate Mr. Von Fresen, 77, who has been missing since Tuesday evening and suffers from dementia. View image in full screen
Police are asking for your help to locate Mr. Von Fresen, 77, who has been missing since Tuesday evening and suffers from dementia. West Vancouver police

West Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 77-year-old man who has dementia.

Police say Nils Von Fersen was last seen Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. near the IGA supermarket in the 2400 block of Marine Drive.

Read more: Family of deceased B.C. man starts petition to create silver alert for missing seniors

“We believe Mr. Von Fersen may be quite paranoid and concerned about anybody who may be compromising his safety, in his mind. So we’re asking people if they do locate him to keep an eye from a distance. Do not approach him. Phone 911 immediately,” West Vancouver police Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said.

“We believe Mr. Von Fersen was located in the past in similar circumstances hiding in bushes. So it’s important we get people to check their properties.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

His dementia may cause him to appear paranoid or confused, police said, adding that anyone who sees him should keep an eye on him from a distance and call 911.

Von Fersen is described as Caucasian and six-foot-four with a slim build. He is balding with grey hair and may be wearing a black windbreaker and blue jeans.

Police say he may also be driving a grey 2007 Honda Accord with the B.C. licence plate 433 MFT.

Click to play video: 'What is a Silver Alert?' What is a Silver Alert?
What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingMissing ManSilver AlertMIssing man dementiaWest Vancouver missingmisisng man with dementiamissing west vancouver manwest vancovuer police

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers