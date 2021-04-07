Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Investigations

Kelowna RCMP investigating another interaction between child, stranger

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 7:10 pm
A teen was approached by a stranger in a van while waiting at a bus stop on Rutland Road, according to RCMP. View image in full screen
A teen was approached by a stranger in a van while waiting at a bus stop on Rutland Road, according to RCMP. Courtesy: Google Street Maps

Kelowna RCMP are once again investigating a stranger interacting with a teen, with the latest alleged incident taking place on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop in the 700-block of Rutland Road North at around 1:30 p.m. on April 6.

“The yet-to-be-identified man attempted to sell the teen an item and when she had refused several times, he drove away,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“The individual was reportedly driving an older white van with a broken rear window. According to the teen, a woman was seated in the vehicle’s front passenger seat.”

The man behind the wheel of the van is described as Caucasian with a tanned complexion and short dark hair.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kelowna man with criminal history in custody following attempted delivery truck theft: RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

The teen said the suspect had missing and broken teeth.

Kelowna RCMP have put out alerts on several occasions in the last month, after children were approached by strangers.

Anyone with surveillance or dashcam video from the area at the time of the latest incident is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers. 

Click to play video: 'Building under construction in Kelowna goes up in flames' Building under construction in Kelowna goes up in flames
Building under construction in Kelowna goes up in flames
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPKelownaOkanaganKelowna RCMPstranger dangerWhite Vanwitnesses soughtRutland Roadteen approached

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers