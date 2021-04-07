Kelowna RCMP investigating another interaction between child, stranger

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are once again investigating a stranger interacting with a teen, with the latest alleged incident taking place on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop in the 700-block of Rutland Road North at around 1:30 p.m. on April 6.

“The yet-to-be-identified man attempted to sell the teen an item and when she had refused several times, he drove away,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“The individual was reportedly driving an older white van with a broken rear window. According to the teen, a woman was seated in the vehicle’s front passenger seat.”

The man behind the wheel of the van is described as Caucasian with a tanned complexion and short dark hair.

The teen said the suspect had missing and broken teeth.

Kelowna RCMP have put out alerts on several occasions in the last month, after children were approached by strangers.

Anyone with surveillance or dashcam video from the area at the time of the latest incident is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

