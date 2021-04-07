COVID-19: 84 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 84 new COVID-19 cases and two additional coronavirus deaths in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 8,208, including 205 deaths.

The region also confirmed 59 new COVID-19 variant cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total up to 1,525 — 316 of which are active cases.

On Tuesday, public health administered 2,186 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of doses given up to 111,788.

Twenty-five of Wednesday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 16 are in Bradford, 11 are in New Tecumseth and nine are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Collingwood, Essa, Huntsville, Midland, Orillia, Springwater and Tiny Township.

Of the new cases, four are community-acquired, two are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the rest are all still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 8,208 cases, 88 per cent — or 7,226 — have recovered, while 41 people are currently in hospital.

There are also currently 19 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at seven institutional settings, six educational settings, three workplaces, two community settings and one congregate setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 3,215 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 370,817, including 7,475 deaths.