Okanagan weather: Unsettled finish for first week of April

Following a cloudy start on Thursday, with pockets of precipitation pushing through the valley, sunny breaks will try to filter their way into the region to finish the day.

That should result in temperatures returning to double-digits.

However, the mercury will fall to the freezing mark in most areas on Thursday night as skies clear before another wave of clouds arrives Friday morning, along with a risk of rain and snow early in the day.

View image in full screen There is the risk of a few pockets of wet snow and rain during the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The potential for showers will linger into Friday as daytime highs climb toward double digits.

The second weekend of April will start on an unsettled note, with a risk of showers on Saturday as afternoon highs struggle to get into high single digits.

Sunshine will return on Sunday, as an upper ridge builds in and boosts temperatures back into double-digits late in the day.

Sunshine will stick around into the second week of April, with highs returning to the teens.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

