Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Travis Rudolph after arrest for 4 murder charges

By Marek Tkach Global News
A mugshot of Travis Rudolph on April, 7 2021.
A mugshot of Travis Rudolph on April, 7 2021. Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have cut ties with wide receiver Travis Rudolph after he was charged with four counts of first degree murder Tuesday.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday in Lake Park, Fla., according to the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s office.

In a news release, police said an altercation at a nearby intersection stemmed into a double-shooting that resulted in one man being found dead and another rushed to hospital.

On Tuesday morning the county sheriff’s office announced four charges of first degree murder.

The original charges were one count of first degree murder along with one count of attempted first degree murder.

Three additional counts of first degree murder were added later in the morning.

Rudolph is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Rudolph signed with the Bombers in December 2019 and never suited up for a game with the blue and gold.

The former Florida State college football star appeared in seven NFL games for the New York Giants in 2017, totaling eight catches for 101 yards.

The 25-year-old is due in court on Thursday.

Winnipeg SportsShootingCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCanadian Football LeagueBlue BombersTravis Rudolph

