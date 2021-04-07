Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Travis Rudolph after arrest for 4 murder charges

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have cut ties with wide receiver Travis Rudolph after he was charged with four counts of first degree murder Tuesday.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday in Lake Park, Fla., according to the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s office.

The team has released receiver Travis Rudolph. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) April 7, 2021

In a news release, police said an altercation at a nearby intersection stemmed into a double-shooting that resulted in one man being found dead and another rushed to hospital.

On Tuesday morning the county sheriff’s office announced four charges of first degree murder.

The original charges were one count of first degree murder along with one count of attempted first degree murder.

Three additional counts of first degree murder were added later in the morning.

Rudolph is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The additional charges seen below are in regards to a total of four individuals “shot at or by” Travis Rudolph. Two were struck by gunfire; one is still in the hospital, one is deceased and two were not injured. https://t.co/f2P014YwmR pic.twitter.com/WJqiiLMJBP — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 7, 2021

Rudolph signed with the Bombers in December 2019 and never suited up for a game with the blue and gold.

The former Florida State college football star appeared in seven NFL games for the New York Giants in 2017, totaling eight catches for 101 yards.

The 25-year-old is due in court on Thursday.