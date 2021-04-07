Two dead in head-on highway collision near Sicamous: B.C. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A head-on highway collision in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Tuesday afternoon claimed the lives of both drivers.

B.C. RCMP say a westbound pickup truck and an eastbound sedan collided on the Trans-Canada Highway, seven kilometres east of Sicamous, shortly after 1 p.m.

According to police, the 73-year-old male driver of the truck crossed the centre line and collided with the sedan.

Both drivers — the sole occupants of the vehicles — were dead when first responders arrived.

The pickup driver was from Sicamous, while the sedan driver was a 46-year-old female from Salmon Arm.

A tweet identified the male driver as Garth Bedard.

Please see our statement regarding Connor Bedard’s grandfather Garth Bedard, who passed away Tuesday in a motor vehicle accident near Sicamous, B.C. pic.twitter.com/zPeDKUUvAc — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) April 7, 2021

Police say road and weather conditions were not contributing factors, and the highway was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone who has information about the collision, or possible dashcam footage, is asked to contact RCMP Traffic Services in Golden at 250-344-2221.

