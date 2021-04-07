Menu

Traffic

Two dead in head-on highway collision near Sicamous: B.C. RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 1:39 pm
Police say a westbound pickup truck crossed the centre line on the Trans-Canada Highway and collided with an eastbound sedan. Both drivers were dead when first responders arrived. View image in full screen
Police say a westbound pickup truck crossed the centre line on the Trans-Canada Highway and collided with an eastbound sedan. Both drivers were dead when first responders arrived. Global News

A head-on highway collision in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Tuesday afternoon claimed the lives of both drivers.

B.C. RCMP say a westbound pickup truck and an eastbound sedan collided on the Trans-Canada Highway, seven kilometres east of Sicamous, shortly after 1 p.m.

According to police, the 73-year-old male driver of the truck crossed the centre line and collided with the sedan.

Read more: B.C. announces month-long spring construction shutdown of Trans-Canada Highway near Alberta border

Both drivers — the sole occupants of the vehicles — were dead when first responders arrived.

The pickup driver was from Sicamous, while the sedan driver was a 46-year-old female from Salmon Arm.

A tweet identified the male driver as Garth Bedard.

Police say road and weather conditions were not contributing factors, and the highway was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone who has information about the collision, or possible dashcam footage, is asked to contact RCMP Traffic Services in Golden at 250-344-2221.

Fatal Crash Salmon Arm Shuswap Trans-Canada Highway Sicamous BC Interior BC Southern Interior

