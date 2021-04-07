2 arrested after drugs, weapon found during Hwy. 7 traffic stop east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face charges after a highway traffic stop resulted in the seizure of drugs and a weapon in Peterborough County on Tuesday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, east of Peterborough.

Police determined the driver of the vehicle was under a licence suspension.

A search of the vehicle located a quantity of methamphetamine, ecstasy, cannabis and a butterfly knife.

Judaah Mcalpine of Carlow-Mayo Township, Ont., a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession, possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 12.

The 20-year-old driver from Bancroft, Ont, was arrested and charged with driving while under suspension and speeding.

No name was released. The accused was also released and will appear in court in Peterborough on June 7.